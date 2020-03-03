Estimated 1.5 million residents expected to vote in Massachusetts primary

CAMBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – Voters in Cambridge say they’ve had no issues casting their ballots, they even got a surprise visit from Senator Elizabeth Warren who voted there earlier today.

Secretary of State William Galvin, is expecting more than 1.5 million people to vote in this year’s primary. Massachusetts doesn’t allow voters to register on the same day, but they do offer five days of early voting and open the polls at 7 am to maximize voter turnout.

“It was very easy, we went to our voting station this morning and we didn’t have any problem whatsoever, they said it was a little busy but it was smooth as butter,” Stephanie Scatting of Salem said.

There are now only five candidates left in the running for the Democratic nomination. Massachusetts has 91 delegates & 23 super delegates that those candidates are vying for. The delegates are distributed proportionately to any candidate who receives 15% of the vote.

Those delegates are going to be a topic of conversation until the democratic national convention in July. The magic number of delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination is 1,357.