Estimated $321 million Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is an estimated $321 million!

According to a news release sent to 22News, this Powerball jackpot is the game’s largest since June 1, 2019, when a $344.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in North Carolina.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 22 since the last jackpot hit on November 2, 2019, when a $150 million jackpot was won in California!

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states. You may purchase tickets until 9:50 p.m. Saturday at Massachusetts Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings will be held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The Megabucks Doubler drawing for Saturday night is an estimated $8.8 million, the game’s largest since January 27, 2018.

Visit masslottery.com to view all drawings.

