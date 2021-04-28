Eversource investing in tree trimming along electric power lines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Eversource has announced a plan to trim trees across Massachusetts in an effort to protect against power interruption during storms.

According to a news release from Eversource, the company will be investing $41-million on tree maintenance and removal along more than 2,500 miles of electric distribution lines. Thirty communities in Western Massachusetts will see tree work with the most extensive in Becket along nearly 100 miles of town streets. Trees will also be trimmed along 96 miles of roads in Pittsfield, 79 miles in Springfield, and 51 miles in Deerfield. Other communities where tree work will be completed include Blandford, Hinsdale, Leyden, and throughout the Town of Amherst.

Eversource notifies customers in advance if work is necessary on their property but reminds customers that they are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property. That includes keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street.

For more details on Eversource’s comprehensive vegetation management program, visit Eversource.com.