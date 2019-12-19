1  of  3
Breaking News
Springfield firefighters working to put out house fire Reports of multiple shooting victims in Westerly; Schools on lockdown East Longmeadow daycare teacher charged with assaulting a student

Exercising can be fast and fun with FitLab

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – If you’d like to get more exercise in the new year, a gym in West Springfield offers group classes for all abilities. Here to tell us more are Fitlab owner Tim Donahue and member Donna Cauley.

FitLab uses fast-paced, 30 minute group exercise routines that can be scaled to fit all athletic abilities. Progress is measured by more than just the numbers on a scale which helps members to stay motivated.

FitLab is located at 91 Union Street in West Springfield. For more information, visit FitLab online at www.FitLabOfficial.com or call (413) 266-8404.

Promotional consideration provided by FitLab.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories