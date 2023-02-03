PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department were called to Beacon Drive for a report of a fallen tree on a house earlier Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 pm on Friday Palmer Fire was called to Beacon Drive for the report of a tree that had fallen onto a house. It was uncertain whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters forced their way into an apartment in the building that had sustained the damage, but it was unoccupied. The town Building Department, National Grid, and Red Cross were all contacted to assist.