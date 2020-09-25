Family of resident at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home calls charges ‘devastating news’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said right before she addressed the media at her news conference, she had an emotional phone call with families who lost loved ones during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home at Holyoke.

Seventy-six veterans lost their lives after contracting COVID 19 in one of the worst outbreaks in the country.

22News spoke with Betsy Mackay Krupi, whose 100-year old father John Mackay is a resident at the Soldiers’ Home. Betsy said her dad contracted the virus and recovered. She said today’s charges were very emotional to learn about.

“It’s just more devastating news coming out of the Soldiers’ Home,” said Krupi. “Every time something comes out, it’s raw. I’m filled with mixed emotions. It hits you very hard. We are blessed that my father has the strength that he has. I will be so grateful to see him tomorrow.”

