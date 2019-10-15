Family reports 4th EEE-related death in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A family member reports another EEE-related death in Taunton Massachusetts making it the latest victim of the dangerous virus.

According to the Boston Globe, a 58-year-old Scott Mosman died from Eastern equine encephalitis early Friday morning in hospice care after being treated for the disease.

The State Department of Public Health has not yet confirmed Mosman’s death.

Timeline: Human cases of EEE virus in Massachusetts, 2019

The Boston Globe says Mosman worked in environmental remediation for 30 years and was diagnosed with the illness more than a month earlier.

