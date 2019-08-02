FCC can now prosecute robocall scammers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New rules in Washington could help close a loophole that has led to an increase in malicious robocalls.

The FCC adopted new rules on Thursday, which allow the commission to go after international criminals who call or text Americans using spoofed phone numbers.

The FCC said these criminals pose as trusted organizations, like the IRS, then use pressure tactics to try and steal your money or personal information.

They typically spoof their caller ID to make it look like their calling from the organization they’re pretending to represent. The new rules allow the FCC to prosecute these scammers.