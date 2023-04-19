(WWLP) – The FDA approved a second bivalent COVID-19 booster for people at high risk.

This booster is for adults 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised. Dr. Armando Paez from Baystate Health says this will provide extra protection for those who are at high risk.

Those who are immunocompromised, can be given additional doses of the bivalent vaccine two months after their lost shot. For those who are not vaccinated, you do not need to get a series of shots, you just need this one bivalent booster vaccine.

“The FDA is making sure that the most vulnerable population will be protected until that time and doesn’t have to wait until the fall to get the booster shot,” says Paez.

Dr. Paez says it’s important to be up to date and for those at high risk, it is important get this booster because it will help to prevent hospitalizations and death.