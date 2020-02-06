February fifth is National weatherperson day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, February 5th, is the National Weatherperson’s Day, a day that recognizes those who do their best to forecast the weather.

Forecasting the weather can be pretty challenging here in New England. This day recognizes those involved in the field of meteorology and weather forecasting as well as storm spotters and observers.

It also commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1744. Jeffries was one of America’s first weather observers who began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774.

“Oh, you guys are awesome. We are big supporters of channel 22, ” said Janine Lapointe of Huntington. “It’s all we watch because you guys are always right most of the time.”

22News also wants to remember WWLP’s first meteorologist, John Quill, who forecasted the weather on 22News for over 45 years. He began the station first went on the air back in 1953.