SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fentanyl scare on social media and across the internet has many parents worried, leaving them concerned that their child or teen is at risk for unknowingly taking the drug and ending up sick – or worse, dead.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate medication that is very effective for pain control. It’s the leading cause of death among adults ages 18 to 45,

When people use illegal or recreational drugs, they could be cut or laced with fentanyl, which is one of the reasons why it’s so dangerous. It’s important to know that kids and toddlers can sometimes get through safety mechanisms. Parents should use multiple layers of safety when storing prescription drugs or edibles.

“I have two nephews and they are in school right now,” said Nathan Lewis of Springfield. “You never know what these students are being exposed to. Keeping them safe is the main thing to do.”

Prescription drugs or edibles should be inside a child lock container and in a high place.

For older kids, parents should be having open conversations about recreational and street drugs how dangerous they are, and the risks involved with accidentally ingesting a different medication.