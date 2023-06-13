(WWLP) – As we head into the third week of June and with summer around the corner, there are many activities to anticipate here in western Massachusetts.

The region is best known and home to its festivals, town fairs, and fireworks. 22News has narrowed down the top events to visit this month before July’s festivities begin.

Here is a list of festivals to check out in the area:

Juneteenth Jubile

June 16-18, from12PM – 2 PM

Flag raising at Black Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Mason Square, Springfield

The adult Block Party begins at 5 PM at Level 5 Restaurant

Holyoke Pride Fest

June 17, 7 PM

Veterans Park, Holyoke

Worthy Craft Brew Showcase

June 17, from 12 PM-4 PM

201 Worthington Street, Springfield

Strawberry Fest 5K

June 17

Hatfield

Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival

June 17, 12 PM-6:30 PM

Wilbraham and Monson Academy, Wilbraham

Pioneer Valley’s Carnival Days!

June 18, 1 PM-8 PM

Brimfield Winery, 35 Main St., Brimfield

Green River Festival

June 23-26

Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield

Northampton Family Fourth Celebration

June 24, 5 PM

Look Memorial Park, Northampton

Monson Summerfest

June 24, 5-11 PM

Fireworks at Quarry Hill School, 198 Main Street

Holyoke Independence Day