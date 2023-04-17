(WWLP) – The deadline to file your tax return, or request for an extension is Tuesday, April 17.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service told 22News that there are less people coming into post offices to send their taxes, as many people now file their taxes electronically. Because of that, it will be easier for post office workers to accommodate last minute filers.

Corporate Communications Specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, Stephen Doherty says to not rush and to make sure everything is properly signed, and has the proper postage stamp on it. “They just need to be postmarked the 18th at your local post office. Most are open ’till at least 5 o’clock, some later, but you should go online and check the hours for the one closest to you, and as long as they get them in by close of business, you’ll be good to go,” says Doherty.