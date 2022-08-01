SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire near Main Street in Springfield.

On Monday morning, firefighters were called to Springfield for a fire just before four in the morning. Despite the fact that the fire itself appears to be out now, crews are still monitoring the buildings in the area.

Initially, fire crews were called to 2800 Main Street. Next, the focus shifted to a residence on Greenwich Street, which is off Springfield’s intersection of Main Street.

If you’re traveling through the area, you’ll need to find an alternate route. Main Street is blocked off in the area, including Greenwich Street and Hooker Streets.

The building was unoccupied at 15 Greenwich Street and no injuries have been reported at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.