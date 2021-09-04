Fire safety grilling tips for Labor Day weekend

Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into labor day weekend, the State Fire Marshal is reminding people to be careful as they fire up the grill.
Labor Day weekend is a great time to have a cookout, mow the lawn, or take care of projects around the house, but it’s important to stay aware of fire hazards.
If you’re using grills, gasoline, or solvents, do it responsibly so you, your family, and your neighbors can have a safe and happy holiday weekend.State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey
The state advises the following:
- If you’re grilling, make sure to keep it at least 10 feet away from a building, and not to use it on a porch or balcony.
- If you’re using gasoline, keep it away from any and all heat sources, and keep the container tightly sealed.
- And if you or any guests choose to smoke, have a designated area for cigarette butts, like a pail of water or sand.
- Make sure matches, lighters and lightrer fluid are away from children and pets.
- Coals should be left to burn out and cool for 48 hours before disposal. If you need to dispose of them sooner, soak them in water and then place them in a metal container.