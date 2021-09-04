Fire safety grilling tips for Labor Day weekend

Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into labor day weekend, the State Fire Marshal is reminding people to be careful as they fire up the grill.

Labor Day weekend is a great time to have a cookout, mow the lawn, or take care of projects around the house, but it’s important to stay aware of fire hazards.

If you’re using grills, gasoline, or solvents, do it responsibly so you, your family, and your neighbors can have a safe and happy holiday weekend.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey