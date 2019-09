SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a bathroom fire in Springfield Saturday night.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 11:43 p.m., firefighters were called to Woodcrest Road and found a bathroom fire.

Captain Tetreault said all five residents and three dogs were able to leave the home with no injuries.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction in the bathroom ceiling fan.