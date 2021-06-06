First day of Holy Cross Farmers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Springfield has launched a weekly Farmers Market for Parishioners and others living in their Sixteen Acres neighborhood.

The Holy Cross Farmers Market debuted today on the church lawn, featuring fresh produce, baked goods, and homemade craft items. Organizers at the Church feel they owe this to their fellow church members, as well as people in the neighborhood.

“It’s really about building community and have the people who are moving in and the established families that have been here forever to just meet and enjoy,” Farmers Market Organizer, Frank Ryan said.

The Farmers Market will be a staple in front of Holy Cross Church every Sunday morning through October 24.