SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber reconvened in person on Wednesday for the first time in almost three years.

The event marked the first ‘Rise and Shine Business Breakfast’ for the season, hosted at MGM Springfield. Speakers spoke about the economic impact MGM has had on the local region.

Director of Community Affairs at MGM Beth Ward stated, “We came together as community partners to make sure that everybody could get together, face to face, shoulder to shoulder and it’s a great feeling to bring the community together to make sure we’re continuing the tradition of the chamber of commerce, and just to see each other.”

With legislation in the works for sports betting in Massachusetts, MGM plans to open a new Sports Lounge.

