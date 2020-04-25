Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Flowers and vegetables that can be planted while weather is still cool

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flowers and vegetables that can be planted while the weather is still cold.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — As Massachusetts residents stay home more while the coronavirus pandemic continues, more homeowners are exercising their green thumbs and are gardening and turning to yard work to fill their time.

Recently, the weather has been a little cooler, so there are still many things that can’t yet be planted. If you are looking to plant flowers, try pansies and violets, because they can stand the cooler weather, and even frost. Frost is still a possibility into May. 

If you’re looking to start vegetables soon, in the coming days, go for ones that can also stand the cooler weather. Those vegetables include:

  • Cauliflower
  • Lettuce
  • Swiss chard
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Cabbage
  • Kale

Celery is best planted in mid to late May. Eggplant, bell peppers and tomatoes will have to wait to be planted until the end of May into early June. If you don’t want to wait that long, try hanging or potted plants that can be brought inside at night to avoid too-cold of temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today