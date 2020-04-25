Flowers and vegetables that can be planted while weather is still cool

Flowers and vegetables that can be planted while the weather is still cold.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — As Massachusetts residents stay home more while the coronavirus pandemic continues, more homeowners are exercising their green thumbs and are gardening and turning to yard work to fill their time.

Recently, the weather has been a little cooler, so there are still many things that can’t yet be planted. If you are looking to plant flowers, try pansies and violets, because they can stand the cooler weather, and even frost. Frost is still a possibility into May.

If you’re looking to start vegetables soon, in the coming days, go for ones that can also stand the cooler weather. Those vegetables include:

Cauliflower

Lettuce

Swiss chard

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Kale

Celery is best planted in mid to late May. Eggplant, bell peppers and tomatoes will have to wait to be planted until the end of May into early June. If you don’t want to wait that long, try hanging or potted plants that can be brought inside at night to avoid too-cold of temperatures.