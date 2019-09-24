Following earthquake, Puerto Rico prepares for Tropical Storm Karen

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Just days following the two year anniversary of Hurricane Maria…the island of Puerto Rico is preparing for a Tropical Storm.

What began as a tropical depression…has strengthened to Tropical Storm Karen. On Tuesday morning a National Hurricane Center advisory said up to eight inches of rain could fall on the region at some time Tuesday.

22News spoke with residents here in Holyoke that have family in Puerto Rico, they hope the storm doesn’t cause too much devastation to the island and their families homes.

Alexia Santiago has family in several parts of the island. She said she hopes to get in contact with them before the storm hits.

“I want to tell them to be safe because that’s too much for Puerto Rico.”

One Holyoke resident said he hopes the storm impact is minimal since parts of the island are still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

“It’s devastating, after what they went through two years ago…I’m sorry to hear about that, it’s a beautiful place to be and I wouldn’t want to see that happen to anybody,” Joseph Jugenheimer said.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez activated the National Guard on Monday and urged people in flood-prone areas to seek shelter.