Forest Park Easter Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easter holiday tradition in Springfield was slightly revised today, in keeping with protecting families during the pandemic.

Visitors to the Forest Park Zoo were just as happy getting closer to the animal than to each other, observing social distancing as families went from station to station picking up the pre-packaged Easter delights waiting for them. It was a means of continuing the spirit of “Eggstravaganza” while avoiding the lurking danger posed by the virus.

“We are very excited. The kids are crazy excited they remember coming here ever since they were one and now they’re five and six. We skipped last year of course, they don’t know what to do with themselves.” Debra Delorenzo from Springfield said.

For the resident of the Zoo, “Eggstravaganza” afforded them the opportunity to renew acquaintances with visitors, one week shy of the formal opening of this popular Forest park facility next weekend.

In some instances, talking with the animals brought the children just as much happiness as the slightly altered egg hunt.

“We’re following all COVID restrictions and guidelines for social distancing and masks, and limited capacity but we sold out for the weekend, so it’s day two. It’s a great, safe affordable event for families to come to and kind of get out of the house.” Forest Park Zoo Staff Nathan Bazint said.

Who would argue that “Eggstravaganza” 2021 wasn’t an unqualified success despite all the necessary restrictions?

Next week starts a new season for this timeless habitat that will no doubt continue to attract families from throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut as it has for so many years.