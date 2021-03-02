Former Asylum nightclub building in Springfield purchased, new restaurant planned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vacant downtown Springfield building, the site for a nightclub up until four years ago, is now slated to become the home for a new restaurant.

Springfield businessman Paul Krupke has agreed to purchase the International Biergarten building at 1600 Main Street from the New England Farm Workers Council.

Krupke reportedly paid $700,000 for the nearly 100-year-old landmark. Up until four years ago, 1600 Main Street was home to the now defunct Asylum nightclub. Before that, the Massachusetts Unemployment Office occupied the premises.

22News will provide you with further information about the building’s newest incarnation as a new downtown restaurant.