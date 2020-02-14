Former Holyoke Public Schools superintendent offered position in Salem schools

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) — A former Holyoke Public Schools Receiver and Superintendent has been offered a new position in the public schools of Salem, Massachusetts.

According to a tweet sent out by Salem Public Schools, Dr. Stephen Zrike was selected and offered the position of superintendent.

Zrike to leave Holyoke Public Schools after 5 years as leader

A vote to have Zrike fill the position was placed Friday night. The school committee voted to “extend an offer” for Zrike to enter into the next steps of the position.

We are excited to announce the selection of Dr. Stephen Zrike to be offered the position of superintendent for Salem Public Schools. The School Committee voted this evening to extend an offer to Dr. Zrike to enter into next steps. Congratulations to Dr. Zrike on his selection! pic.twitter.com/8eFc9qQ4Qt — Salem Public Schools (@SalemSchoolsk12) February 13, 2020

In June 2019, Zrike made the announcement to step down as superintendent for Holyoke Public Schools. He took charge of the district after the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to place the Holyoke Public Schools into receivership, due to poor academic performance.