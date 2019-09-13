Freaky Friday: Full moon falls on Friday the 13th

(WWLP) – Do you feel slightly anxious when Friday the 13th rolls around? If so, you may have paraskevidekatriaphobia– or the fear of Friday the 13th!

If the superstitions that come with Friday the 13th weren’t enough, for the first time since 2000, we also have a full moon falling on the same day!

Friday’s full moon is a Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. According to NASA, the moon is at its fullest early Saturday morning at 12:30 a.m. in our time zone. Nevertheless, the moon appears full from Thursday night through Sunday morning.

The date itself is considered unlucky in Western superstition. Some people avoid doing dangerous activities, or feel extra unsettled when they see a black cat!

This is the first Friday the 13th this year. The next one will fall on December 13.

