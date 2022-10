CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Franklin and western Hampshire Counties from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday and for all of Berkshire County from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday.

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by taking them inside or covering them up.