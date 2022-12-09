(WWLP) – Gas prices could drop below $3 per gallon soon.

According to Triple-A, gasoline prices are now cheaper across most of the U.S. than they were a year ago. The price per gallon could fall below $3 for most Americans by the end of the year.

Nationally, gas prices fell 13 cents per gallon in the past week and are down from $3.80 a gallon a month ago. However, due to the war in Ukraine, Diesel’s price decline has not been as big.

It’s almost averaging almost a dollar 50 more now than a year ago. Here in Massachusetts, gas is still more expensive than this time last year. The state’s average is $3.59 a gallon, almost 30 cents higher than a year ago.