SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have fallen to 16.4 cents averaging $3.56 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.15 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99. This is a difference of 84 cents per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is$3.53 a gallon, and Worcester is $3.79 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67. The national average is down 52.3 cents per gallon from a month ago.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South, and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

September 12, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

September 12, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 12, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 12, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 12, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 12, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 12, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

September 12, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

September 12, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

September 12, 2012: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following: