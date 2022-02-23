(WWLP) – Drivers are looking at the highest gas prices since at least 2013, with oil closing in on $100 a barrel, a level it hasn’t reached in more than seven years.

The crisis in Ukraine sparking worries about potential disruptions to oil supplies. Retail gas prices have already been on the move, with the national average at $3.53 this morning, according to AAA.

That’s up 21 cents from a month ago. GasBuddy says for each increase of $1 a barrel in oil, gas prices rise about 1.5 cents per gallon.