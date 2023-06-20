CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The day has come! It’s National Milkshake Day and Ice Cream Soda Day! It’s no secret that milkshakes and ice cream sodas are favorite desserts of Americans across the globe. These desserts are available in a wide variety of flavors and styles.

History of Milkshakes

This classic beverage is made by blending milk, ice cream, and vanilla flavoring. Popular toppings for this treat include syrup, whipped cream, and cherries. It can be enjoyed as a snack or as a dessert after a meal.

Milkshakes were once considered an adult beverage. Eggs and whiskey were the ingredients of an advertisement in 1885. It was described as both a drink and a tonic, with a robust egg nog base. Original milkshakes were not so kid-friendly, though they seem harmless now. The fun flavorings wouldn’t appear for a while.

Ice cream flavors were used for milkshakes in the early 1900s. Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry syrup were the first. Until electric blenders were invented, milkshakes were shaken by hand. In 1911, the drink mixer made milkshakes more accessible at soda fountains.

It was Stephen Poplawski of Stevens Electric company who invented the electric blender in 1922. As a result of this invention, more restaurants began serving milkshakes. 1949 saw a number of restaurants add milkshakes to their menus after Dairy Queen led the way.

Nowadays, milkshakes remain popular. Many restaurants and ice cream parlors still serve this classic treat, but the local soda/malt shop has become a vintage novelty. Even though many flavors have been created since the early days of the milkshake, vanilla milkshakes remain a classic.

History of Ice Cream Soda

Over a century old, ice cream sodas have a rich history, from their invention to how they are prepared and consumed.

A number of different stories surround the invention of ice cream soda. Some believe Fred Sanders invented the refreshing summer drink, he is said to have added ice cream to soda in the absence of sweet cream.

As ice cream soda was so well marketed and so popular, more people claimed credit for its invention like Philip Mohr and George Guy. However, the first documented sale of ice cream soda occurred in 1874, when Robert Green sold the treat at a celebration in Philadelphia. It was first served at soda fountains and was made with ice cream and carbonated water.

This suggests that Mohr and Guy may have invented the treat but did not popularize it until later. Regardless of its origin, ice cream soda remains one of the most popular treats today.

Visiting an ice cream shop is the perfect way to celebrate National Milkshake and Ice Cream Soda Day! Tempt your taste buds with rootbeer floats, orange soda, or vanilla ice cream!