Gov. Baker applauds prevention of employment discrimination against LGBTQ individuals

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is applauding the Supreme Court right now, in fact, he said he’s happy to see that ruling pass 6 to 3 given the Court’s political make-up.

Currently, five conservatives and four liberals sit on the country’s highest court.

In this ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch joined their liberal colleagues in voting for a law that prevents employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

It’s a move Baker said he was happy to see the court make.

“And discriminating against somebody, not giving somebody a job, taking a job away from somebody simply because of something that has to do with their sex, their gender identity or their sexual persuasion is against federal law, and I thought that was terrific, I was glad to see it,” said Baker.

The court’s decision is the most significant declaration of LGBTQ rights in the United States since 2015 when same-sex marriage was legalized. Massachusetts already had these workplace protections in place.