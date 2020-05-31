Governor Dewine activating National Guard to assist with ongoing protests in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has activated the National Guard to assist law enforcement in Columbus as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.
He shared the update during a press conference on Saturday where he was joined by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and General John Harris of the Ohio National Guard.
“The majority of demonstrators want simply to be heard, and we welcome the voices of the individuals who are focusing attention on the tragic death of George Floyd and on other injustices,” said Gov. DeWine. “But, sadly, these voices calling for justice and change are being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals who threaten the safety of the citizens of our community. Acts of violence will not be accepted nor tolerated. This violence must stop.”
Protesters in Columbus, as well as nationwide, are speaking out against police brutality after George Floyd, 46, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.
He was on the ground in handcuffs when officer Derek Chauvin was recorded on camera digging his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night and continued again on Friday, prompting police to declare a state of emergency in downtown. The Ohio Statehouse and several businesses were vandalized.
U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Betty of Ohio and a Columbus council member were reportedly pepper sprayed by police while taking part in the protests.
Governor DeWine also announced that the Ohio State Highway Patrol will assist with enforcing criminal laws within city limits. A curfew goes into effect Saturday night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.