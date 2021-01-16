Boy Scout Troop bring Christmas trees to Granby goats

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – During the first two weekends of January, Northampton residents observed the Department of Public Works reduce their discarded Christmas trees to wood chips right before their eyes.

But this weekend, a different fate awaited Christmas trees collected by the Boy Scouts in the town of Granby. The Boy Scouts brought the trees to the goats at Double C Ranch in Granby, where the trees were happily devoured.

“This year we dropped off a bunch to Double C here in Granby, and the Goats are pretty appreciative,” Fundraising Chair for Granby Boy Scouts, Troop 306, James Guzman told 22News.

The pine needles provide the goats with a nutritionally sound supplement to their regular diet.

Goats to Texas Longhorn cattle have been raised at the Double C Ranch for the past several years. Charlotte Cote and her husband Guy are the only ranchers within a 50-mile radius to raise these Texas-registered Longhorns.

“You never know what size the horns are going to get, the shape of the horns, it’s a pretty incredible world, the Texas Longhorns have been amazing people across the country at Texas Longhorn shows,” said Charlotte.

And it’s not Texas, but right here in our own backyard in Hampshire County. There’s always something new and exciting to discover about our neighbors doing something admirable and out of the ordinary here in western Massachusetts.