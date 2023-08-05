HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The international Volleyball Hall of Fame hosted the Volleyball City Grass Open all Saturday afternoon, which is the largest grass volleyball tournament in western Massachusetts.

21 two-player teams showed up at to compete in the day-long tournament. The competition included co-ed, junior co-ed, men’s and women’s doubles. The winning teams played for nearly 8 hours straight until the championship games were decided.

“Grass volleyball is exploding across the country and this is an opportunity for us to do something unique in our area, and just gather everybody from all different skill levels and get out and play some volleyball,” expressed the Executive Director of the Volleyball Hall of Fame, George Mulry.

Organizers are looking forward to this event continuing next year and hopefully expanding.