

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced an agreement between the City and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

This agreement will now provide staffing to restore 24-hour police coverage by the Greenfield Police Department. State police have been responding to calls in Greenfield between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. since March 2 due to budget and staffing constraints.

According to Sheriff Donelan a $375,000 grant, will eventually be able to add two additional officers for a total of four new hires and these recent hires of new officers in Greenfield is what makes this collaboration possible.

As of right now the specifics of the arrangement are being worked out between Greenfield Police Chief, Robert Haigh Jr. and Sheriff, Chris Donelan. Sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling the city along with Greenfield police officers so that each shift is covered with an adequate number of officers.