Greenfield’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks celebration was yesterday and the fun got underway much earlier in the day.

Hundreds of people came out to Beacon Field for the beloved tradition. As always, in addition to fireworks it featured plenty of good food, fun activities, and live music by local bands including Lakeside Drive, and Janet Ryan & Straight Up.

22News spoke with one of the organizers about the hopes for this years event. Christy Moore, Recreation Director or Greenfield said, “The fireworks are put on by the greenfield recreation department and are put on by sponsors and donations so it’s community funded- it is zero tax dollars from the city. and we have a lot of sponsors but we haven’t quite reached our goal yet of $18,000 and we’re hoping to collect that and meet our goal.”

If you missed the festivities in Greenfield there are various other July 4th celebrations taking place throughout western Massachusetts this weekend. Displays will be held in Agawam, South Hadley and Dalton.