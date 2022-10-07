GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner issued a statement regarding the conditional recertification of greenfield police chief Robert Haigh.

After Police Chief Haigh was issued a full re-certification approval letter from the Massachusetts Post Commission, dated September 14, he received a second letter dated October 4. This indicated that the commission had received additional information and his recertification was now conditional, while the commission evaluated the new information.

Mayor Wedegartner says, “To me, the September 14 recertification letter should have been the end of it, but I don’t know the ins and outs of the post, and I’m not sure they do either. It’s a new process. In the meantime, I am pleased to hear that Chief Haigh has been conditionally recertified and that there will be a path toward full rectification.” The Greenfield Police Department declined to comment at this time.