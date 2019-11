GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police are reminding residents not to feed or get too close to any bears.

“We have reports throughout town about a momma bear and her three cubs touring the Greenfield area,” police wrote on Facebook. ” We are working to safely convince them to visit Colrain or Shelburne as soon as possible.”

MassWildlife recommends removing bird feeders, securing trash bins, and feeding pets inside. For more tips click here.