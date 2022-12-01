GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department is warning against Romance fraud, when the victim is tricked by another person, usually online, into believing a romantic relationship exists when the intent is to steal from or manipulate the victim.

According to the FBI, these con artists are on most major dating and websites.

“The criminals who carry out romance scams are experts at what they do and will seem genuine, caring, and believable. Con artists are present on most dating and social media sites,” the FBI said on their website.

The Federal Trade Commission said these con artists are present on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. They tend to say they cannot meet in person, ask for money, and they will tell you to pay in a way that makes it difficult to get back.

The FTC reported $547 million dollars in losses due to romance scams. Gift cards were the primary form of payment in 2021. A reverse image search might also reveal if the person used a photo from another profile or website.