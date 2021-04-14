Greenfield Savings Bank rewards customers for eating at local restaurants

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants are one of the largest industries by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and many are struggling to stay in business.

Greenfield Savings Bank is rewarding customers who choose to eat out at local restaurants, through a new program that’s really taken off.

This time a year ago, restaurants like the Eastside Grill were relying on takeout orders to survive.

“The first few months were terrifying,” Robbie Bocon General Manager of the Eastside Grill said. “Takeout has been our lifeblood since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s not something we have been used to it’s not something Eastside Grill is known for, but we had to get through.”

Restaurants like Eastside Grill still have to abide by the six feet rule between tables, and because of that, they are seeing a significant reduction in their customer base for indoor dining, even though there’s no capacity limits.

Bocon said Greenfield Savings Bank’s loan helped dig them out of a big financial hole last year. The bank has been rewarding customers who swipe their debit cards at more than 200 restaurants in Franklin and Hampshire Counties, to keep the interest elevated.

“The great thing that came out of this was we had a 25 percent increase where we did almost a million dollars worth of sales in just in restaurants on our debit cards,” John Howland, Greenfield Savings Bank President said.

“They have been huge at making sure the local community is aware of what we are going through, and what we are going through, and your continued support to get us out of this. And hopefully the return to normal someday,” Bocon said.

Debit cardholders can rack up 10 times the amount of buzz points this month. The bank’s restaurant program runs through the end of April.