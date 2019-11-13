Greenfield woman sentenced for conspiracy to hide $486K from financial institution

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield woman was sentenced Tuesday in connection to concealing nearly half a million dollars from a federally insured financial institution.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 68-year-old Marlene Borer was sentenced to time served (one day) in prison and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements to a federally insured financial institution and one count of false statements to a federally insured financial institution.

“In August 2011, Borer’s brother, Jeffrey Borer, and his then-wife owed Wells Fargo Bank approximately $1.32 million in outstanding loans,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “In March 2012, Borer, who was acting as her brother’s bookkeeper, received approximately $1.1 million, which related to a judgment from a Honduran court, into her Massachusetts bank account. $486,000 of the $1.1 million judgment belonged to Jeffrey Borer and his then-wife. A few days after Marlene Borer received the money, her brother e-mailed her to “keep [the] bulk” of their funds in her account because “Wells Fargo might be conducting an asset search on us to try and recover the judgments. Just transfer what is needed to pay bills as they arrive.” Marlene Borer distributed their funds from her account as he requested. On or about May 24, 2012, Marlene Borer prepared a false personal financial statement for Jeffrey Borer and his then-wife, stating that they only had $4,200 in the bank. Jeffrey Borer provided the personal financial statement to Wells Fargo, which relied upon it to negotiate their debt. On Oct. 31, 2012, Jeffrey Borer and his then-wife executed a settlement agreement with the bank, in which Wells Fargo agreed to forgive their personal obligations in exchange for a payment of $50,000.” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s Office

Jeffrey Borer was sentenced to 10 months in prison in connection with the crimes.