(WWLP) – Inflation continues to put a strain on people’s wallets, especially at the grocery store.

According to Pricelisto, a price monitoring website, poultry products have seen a 15% increase in prices. The avian flu, which has killed nearly 60 million birds in the U.S. alone, has caused egg costs to surge by 32%.

Supply chain issues have sent prices for cooking oils and fats, like butter, up by nearly 20%.

Fresh vegetables were the items with the smallest price changes.