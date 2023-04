BOSTON (WWLP) – Jack Teixeira made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning in Boston.

He’s the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents. Wednesday’s detention hearing was to determine whether Teixeira should remain jailed while he awaits trial.

The judge delayed the hearing to give his defense more time to prepare. Teixeira was charged under the Espionage Act. He has not yet entered a plea.