SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to discuss a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation on Monday in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the conference will take place at the Hampden District Attorney’s Office on the 21st floor at 11:00 a.m.

It is confirmed several arrests and a significant amount of narcotics were seized during this investigation.