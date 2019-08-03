Hartford PD investigate homicide after one of the city’s deadliest months

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were called to another homicide Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., police said they were dispatched to the area of 279 Farmington Ave.

According to police, when they arrived they noticed a male victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Hartford resident Roberto Vargas. Vargas was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still unaware of the cause of the shooting but hope the street’s surveillance cameras will “prove useful” during the investigation, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

This is an on-going investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 860-722-TIPS.