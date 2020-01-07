“Have a safety net behind you” – parents hope others learn from son’s murder

(WILX) The parents of a Michigan man found murdered and mutilated after arranging a date on the Grindr app say they hope others will learn from their tragedy.

“When you use these apps just let other people know who you’re meeting and where you’re going to be at so you have a safety net behind you,” Karl Bacon said.

Now they just want their son, 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, to be remembered for who he was.

“He was a good person, he was compassionate, cared for the people he met, cared for the people he worked with and he loved,” Bacon said.

On Monday, court documents revealed what police found on December 28, the day they arrested 50-year-old Mark Latunski in connection with Kevin Bacon’s death.

Detectives said they went to Latunski’s home to perform a welfare check as that was the last location Bacon was believed to have been.

When they entered Latunski’s Shiawassee County home, detectives testified they found Bacon hanging naked from the ceiling.

According to testimony from the detective, Latunski confessed to killing Bacon by stabbing him with a knife in the back one time then slitting his throat.

He also admitted to police he wrapped a rope around Bacon’s ankles and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling.

According to the documents, Latunski admitted he used the knife to cut off Bacon’s testicles and consumed them.

Gruesome details released in Bacon murder

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Qwjxtp