Health officials confirm third vaping-related death in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Public Health Officials confirm the third death from a vaping-related lung injury.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the patient is a man in his 50s from Worcester County who reportedly vaped both nicotine and THC which is an ingredient found in marijuana. His death was reported after a Judge ordered a vape ban lift for medical marijuana users.

The man is now among 200 suspected vaping-related injury patients that have been reported to DPH since September 11.

“My condolences go out to the family of this patient who has died from a vaping-associated lung injury. This disease is serious and potentially fatal and we are continuing to investigate the cause. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

Governor Baker declared a public health emergency on September 24 and temporarily banned the sale of vaping products and devises due to an increasing number of cases of severe lung injuries.

Since September 11, DPH has received 220 reports from clinicians of suspected vaping-related lung injuries. Of those reports, 21 confirmed and 47 probable cases have been reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statistics

Of the 68 Massachusetts cases reported to the CDC, 31 are men and 37 are women

50 percent of the cases include people under 30 years old

30 percent of people vaped nicotine

38 percent of people vaped THC

25 percent of people vaped both nicotine and THC.

