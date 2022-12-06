WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are just 19 days until Christmas, and while you may be picking up gifts for everyone on your list.

Consumer advocates are warning against taking on credit card debt. 22News is working for you on why that’s especially important this year.

We’ve seen decades of high inflation, and one of the ways the Federal Reserve combats that is by raising interest rates. Which means credit card debt is more expensive.

According to Bankrate, the average annual rate for credit cards has reached 19.2 percent, that’s the highest since they started collecting data in 1985. Still, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows Americans’ are having to swipe their cards at record rates.

Credit card debt increased by 15 percent over the last year, the largest increase in more than 20 years. So if you are one of the millions who have credit card debt, how do you get out of it?

Experts tell CNBC that you should create a budget and pay beyond the minimum rate. There are some ways to negotiate down that debt and your interest rates.

Here are some ways to help get a handle on those finances: