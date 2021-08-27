Hiring event at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is in need of employees as the resort casino gets set to hire dozens of employees next week.



From servers to cooks, you have a range of jobs to choose from at MGM Springfield and they are hoping to get more workers fast, to take the edge off their current employees.

Omar Echeverria-Santos is the Executive Sous Chef at MGM Springfield, a position he got after working his way up through the company. “When I started I working as a dishwasher back in Las Vegas 14 years. Now after 14 years I’m running the kitchen like this at the property. That’s what MGM does to people.”

But he made it clear, its been more challenging lately taking on more tasks than usual, with MGM being affected by the labor shortage.

“Its tough to be honest, to be with less but doing more its tough, but this hiring event, we are trying to fill the positions so we can go back to normal.” Omar Echeverria-Santos

Back to normal hours would also be possible at TAP and Chandler’s, had it not been for the labor shortage.

But come next week, MGM Springfield aims to hire 75 employees.

If you do get hired to work at MGM Springfield, there are many benefits working there. “There are incredible benefits to join our team. Right now we have really competitive wages for the market for all the positions and we are excited to offer a 90 day bonus, and for some of our positions up to $2,000.” Jennifer Russell: Regional Director Talent Aquisition

Russell said it is an expedited hiring process and just like it is everywhere, odds are in the applicants favor. MGM Springfield’s hiring event is Tuesday starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Aria Ballroom, a few days before the federal unemployment payments expire.