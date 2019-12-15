Holiday shopping rush is at its peak at local stores

The pressure is on to check everything off the holiday shopping list.



“My daughter and grand-daughter both have birthdays December 16th and 18th right before the holidays and you have to make them special too,” said Ernie Fitzell of Holyoke.

Some shoppers don’t mind the stress of waiting till the last minute.



“I mean I like to wing it, typically up to Christmas Eve,” said Pete Jansson of Longmeadow.

Kohl’s in West Springfield is one of many stores where the holiday shopping rush is at its peak.

“I’ve experienced it,” said Fitzell. “That’s why I’m here early now I don’t particularly like it. I shop online because I really don’t like lines.”



Buying your gifts online is a convenient option, but many shoppers still prefer coming to the store so they can see and feel the items they’re buying. Its motivating so many people to come to the stores during the holiday season.



“I prefer in-store shopping, I don’t really do online shopping a lot I like to see it in-person,” said Mia Anglin.

Kohl’s said more people are shopping later in the day, so they’ve extended their hours to accommodate the evening rush. Electronics, toys, and jewelry are at the top of many shoppers’ list this holiday season.