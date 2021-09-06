Holyoke Fire Dept. helps injured hiker off Mount Tom

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Holyoke Fire Department (HFD) was called to assist an injured hiker at Mount Tom on Monday.

According to HFD Captain Kevin Cavagnac, the department received a 911 call around noon on Monday from an injured hiker at Mt Tom. Holyoke Fire, Police, and Action Ambulance sent units to assist.

Rescuers used an ATV to access the 37-year-old man who had injured his ankle and was unable to walk. He was located several hundred feet off of the access road for the Radio Towers, on a section of the Metacomet Monadnock Hiking Trail that follows the peak of Mt Tom. The man was brought out by firefighters, then taken by ambulance to a local hospital.